First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $13.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $66 EPS for the current fiscal year and $84 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $655.90 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $616.41 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $708.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

