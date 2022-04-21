First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

First Community has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 32,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Community by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

