First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

