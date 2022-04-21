First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.
Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
