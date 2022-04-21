First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. 906,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,928. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

