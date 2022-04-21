First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Lowered to $62.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

INBK traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 25,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The company has a market cap of $413.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

