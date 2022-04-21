First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK opened at $35.59 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

