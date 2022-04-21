First Majestic Silver (AG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG):
- 4/20/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
- 4/19/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.
- 4/1/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00.
- 3/31/2022 – First Majestic Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
- 3/14/2022 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – First Majestic Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
NYSE AG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 158,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
