First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.81 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

