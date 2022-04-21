First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.27.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.45. 1,952,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

