First Solar (FSLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.600 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSLR stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

