First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

First Solar stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

