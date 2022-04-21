First Western Financial (MYFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

