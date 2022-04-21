FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

