FirstEnergy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 117.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

