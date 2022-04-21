FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

