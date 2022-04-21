Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 8,784 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.
FPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 160,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $889.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
