Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 8,784 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

FPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 160,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $889.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Point by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Five Point by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 505,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five Point by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

