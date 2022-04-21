Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.79 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About Five9 (Get Rating)
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.