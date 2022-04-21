Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.79 and a beta of 0.51.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.