Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.