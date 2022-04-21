Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.