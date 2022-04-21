FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

