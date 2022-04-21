Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

FHTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,770,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

