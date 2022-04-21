Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8483 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

FMX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 261,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 173,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after buying an additional 135,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $9,145,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

