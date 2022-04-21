Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on F. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

