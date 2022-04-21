Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FMTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 556,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

