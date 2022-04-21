Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,100.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 40,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

