Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

FBRX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

