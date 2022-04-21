Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.35.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.02. 378,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.32 and a 52 week high of C$65.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

