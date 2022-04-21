Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

