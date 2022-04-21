Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

