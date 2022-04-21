Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

