Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$198.14.

FNV stock opened at C$209.87 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.12.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,366,488. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

