Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

