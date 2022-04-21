Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$240.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.21.

Shares of FNV traded down C$5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$204.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.12. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Insiders sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

