Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $630.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

