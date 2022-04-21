Franklin Covey (FC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) recently:

4/8/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

4/1/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/11/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

3/2/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

