Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 360,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.