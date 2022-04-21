Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

NYSE FCX opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.