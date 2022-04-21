Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($37.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($37.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/23/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €35.00 ($37.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.30 ($45.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($54.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($47.31) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.64 ($0.69) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.00 ($37.63). 1,496,555 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

