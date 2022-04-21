Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Financial Contrast

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 77.29% 238.72% 31.38% The Liberty Braves Group -1.94% -0.06% -0.02%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontier Communications and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion ($1.50) -0.04 The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 0.05 $398.00 million ($0.60) -47.68

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats The Liberty Braves Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

