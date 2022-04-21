Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.
About Frontier Group (Get Rating)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
Further Reading
