Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

