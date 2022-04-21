FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$7.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.40-7.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $167.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

