FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

