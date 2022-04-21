Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.86 ($49.31).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €25.45 ($27.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.52. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($48.17).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.