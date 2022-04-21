Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

FUSN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 8,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,260. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -1.70.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,920 shares of company stock valued at $475,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

