Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Futu by 22.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Futu by 47.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

