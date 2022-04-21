FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
