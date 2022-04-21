FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camping World in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

