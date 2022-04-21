FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Issued By DA Davidson

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CORZ. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 7.18 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core Scientific stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.