FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

