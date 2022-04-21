FY2022 Earnings Forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
